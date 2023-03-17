Campbell County Health employees are no longer required to wear face masks while at work, unless they are in contact with a patient or are asked to mask by CCH health and safety employees.
Employees of the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center — which is regulated differently than the hospital — will continue to wear masks, except in resident-restricted areas, and visitors to the Legacy will have to wear masks in communal areas.
(1) comment
A day later and a dollar short...
