There will be a charity bingo event to raise money for Riley Schlidt at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Grinners Bar.
Riley was attacked by a dog in 2019 when he was 9 years old. Since then, he’s had 23 surgeries and is doing very well. He is playing baseball for the first time since the accident, as well as fishing whenever he can.
