The second of two men behind a series of copper thefts throughout 2021 in southern Campbell County has been sentenced to prison time and ordered to split a $100,000 restitution payment with his accomplice.
Two Wright men stole thousands of dollars in copper wire by driving around the county on random nights, looking for power poles and stripping wire from them to sell to a local salvage yard.
Hunter S. Allguer, 28, was given two imposed seven- to 10-year sentences, set to run concurrent, for felony counts of theft and conspiracy to commit theft at his April 14 sentencing.
Those sentences are to run concurrent to each other and prior to the start of two suspended seven- to 10-year sentences for felony counts of conspiracy to commit destruction of property and destruction of property, according to court documents.
At the April 14 sentencing, District Judge Stuart S. Healy III ordered that Allguer join his accomplice James D. Cody, 29, in splitting $101,326.12 in restitution owed to Powder River Energy and $200 owed to TLE Ranch.
Cody was given a similar sentence in January by District Judge James M. “Mike” Causey.
Once out of prison, the two men will each serve 10 years of supervised probation.
Allguer received $1,025 in additional fines and was recommended for the intensive treatment unit while in prison, according to court documents.
He had faced 21 charges in District Court, the rest of which had been dismissed.
What happened?
The first copper theft was reported on June 25, 2021, when a supervisor with Powder River Energy reported a theft about 3 miles south of Wright. About 85 feet of copper wire was stolen from three meter poles, two of which had been cut down by a reciprocating saw. The cost to replace the stolen wire was $206, while the total damage was $10,786, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
The most damage was done on Aug. 11, when a theft was reported on Matheson Road. There were several transformer electrical stations that had been shut down but contained “a significant amount of copper wire,” according to court documents.
Three transformers were destroyed and about 500 feet of copper wire was stolen. The wire was very thick and larger than most copper wire. The total damage was $30,622, and the cost to replace the stolen wire was $4,841.
A Powder River Energy employee said whoever took the wire had some knowledge of electrical work, because they knew there was no live power going to the meter, according to the affidavit.
On Sept. 14, a power pole on Cosner Road was torn down. Powder River Energy had placed a camera there but it did not capture any useful pictures. Tire tracks at the site appeared to be from a truck or SUV. About $500 in wire was stolen, and there was $11,793 in damages.
On Nov. 10, Powder River Energy had scheduled a power outage for Wright. That night, an employee noticed Cody’s car, a maroon 1999 Chevy Tahoe, parked in front of a home. A few hours later, the employee saw Allguer in the vehicle at Hank’s Bar.
The employee followed him and noted that Allguer was driving “strangely,” slowing down and speeding up multiple times.
Allguer turned into the entrance of the booster station that had been broken into two days earlier, then turned off the vehicle’s lights. Employees saw someone with a headlamp exit the vehicle. At 1:15 a.m., they called the Sheriff’s Office, but by the time deputies arrived the vehicle was gone.
On Nov. 11, investigators contacted a salvage yard to see if Allguer or Cody had brought in any copper wire. They learned that 13 checks — nine of which were for copper — were issued to Cody totaling $3,681, and nine checks totaling $5,870 were issued to Allguer. All of Allguer’s checks were for copper.
The Sheriff’s Office found a large amount of copper wire sheathing in Allguer’s home, as well as uncut sections of copper wire.
When investigators went to Cody’s home, Cody said he already had talked to a lawyer and did not want to speak with law enforcement. Investigators didn’t question Cody, but told him about the investigation of the copper wire thefts and what they’d found in Allguer’s garage.
Deputies saw syringes with suspected meth in plain sight in the home, and Cody was arrested for possession.
While he was being taken to jail, Cody changed his mind and wished to speak with law enforcement.
When investigators asked him what happened over the summer, Cody said, “Retarded stuff I’ve been doing. Stealing copper,” according to court documents.
Cody said Allguer would call him on random nights to “go drive around,” which Cody knew to mean stealing copper wire. As they drove around, Allguer would “say something to the effect of, ‘hey let’s grab this,’” referring to stealing copper wire.
If they couldn’t access the wire, they would hook onto the conduit pipe and pull on it with a vehicle, causing the pole and transformers to fall to the ground.
