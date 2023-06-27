A Gillette business owner was recognized recently for her entrepreneurial spirit.
The Wyoming Council for Women named Angela Hartley-Drube, owner of Live 2 Dance, the recipient of the 2023 Jan Torres Woman Entrepreneur of the Year Award.
The award recognizes woman-owned businesses in Wyoming and is designed to increase the attention to the contribution female entrepreneurs make to Wyoming’s economy.
Hartley-Drube, a Gillette native, opened Live 2 Dance in 2007 and is going into her 17th season with the dance studio. She’s passionate for sharing messages of strong self-esteem through dance.
“I just love teaching kids dance, and having other faculty members that give kids an outlet to be able to express themselves, almost like another safe place for them to go, and feel welcome, because life nowadays doesn’t always feel welcoming,” she said. “We want everybody to have a place where they can learn and explore.”
Sellenee Sich, an instructor at Live 2 Dance, nominated Hartley-Drube for the award.
Hartley-Drube said she was “so shocked and honored” when she learned that she’d won the award.
Live 2 Dance is a team of 10, Hartley-Drube said, and “I wouldn’t be where I am without them.” She especially credits her mother, Donna Packard, who’s “been by my side the whole entire time,” as well as the rest of the instructors for their support.
Over the last 16 years, she said she’s learned a lot of things from a business perspective, but the biggest one has been “don’t ever give up.”
“You’re going to fail, you’re going to succeed, you’re going to fail again, and if it’s something that you truly love and want to do, don’t let the small obstacles get in the way,” she said. “Keep your chin up, keep moving forward.”
The award will be given to Hartley-Drube by members of the Wyoming Council for Women board in a ceremony at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Live 2 Dance studio, located at 2051 Sinclair Street. The event is free and open to the public.
She estimated that at least “2,000 dancers of all ages” have come through the doors of Live 2 Dance, “from little bitty all the way to adults.” And everyone has their own journey.
“Some really love it and stick with it, and some try something else and come back later,” she said. “Some become dance teachers and performers, some stay local and continue dancing.”
