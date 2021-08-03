As the COVID-19 delta variant continues to take hold as the most prominent version of the virus in the United States and Wyoming, a midsummer rise in cases concerns public health officials.
Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that fully vaccinated Americans return to wearing masks indoors when in public and in an area of high transmission.
Not long after the updated CDC recommendation, Wyoming State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist told the Casper Star-Tribune that she endorses that recommendation for Wyomingites in areas with high to moderate transmission.
By those standards, most of the counties in the Cowboy State qualify, including Campbell County.
Campbell County Public Health Executive Director Jane Glaser said that the delta variant, which is more transmissible and potentially more likely to cause severe illness than prior variants, is a concern, but stopped short of adjusting the state’s recommendations on mask wearing.
“I’m not going to make recommendations either way,” Glaser said. “I think the CDC has done a good job with what their recommendations are. I think each individual needs to look at that and consider how to best protect themselves and their community.”
The number of active confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Wyoming rose to 971 by the end of last week, the highest since February. Campbell County had 69 active cases, according to the Wyoming Department of Health, which is narrowly higher than its highest active case count during its uptick in late May and early June.
Besides the early June rise in cases, Campbell County has not had more than 60 active cases since January.
Over the summer, the COVID-19 delta variant has taken over as the most prominent COVID-19 variant in the United States. And while its foothold hasn’t significantly driven new cases and hospitalizations in Campbell County, it has been detected here and is a concern for local health officials.
“The research shows the vaccine does protect against the delta variant,” Glaser said. “So if we have a low vaccination rate and the delta variant is quickly becoming the fastest growing strain of it, it could create the perfect storm for us, that we will start to see more delta because we have a low vaccination rate.”
She added that the high contagiousness of the delta variant and its potential to cause more severe illness could cause higher rates of infection in the community, which could then translate to more hospitalizations. And while it’s possible for vaccinated people to get COVID, it’s much less likely and if they do, their symptoms can be much less severe.
While it may be too soon to predict how the delta surge could play out come fall, with an effective vaccine in tow, Glaser hopes that the upcoming months will not be as severe as they were last year.
As of last week, the CDC estimated that 83.2% of recent cases in the U.S. have been of the delta variant.
Since emerging earlier this summer, the variant, which is believed to have originated in India, has claimed an increased stake in new COVID-19 cases. In the two weeks leading up to June 5, just over 10% of new cases were attributed to the delta variant, according to the CDC. Since then, that rate has increased significantly in each two-week update, jumping from 31.9% to 62.7% then eventually to 82.2% in the week ending July 17.
Glaser said that there have been two confirmed delta variant cases in Campbell County and that the most common variant in the county lately has been the U.K. variant. However, given the lag that exists between when a positive or negative COVID-19 test result is returned and when Public Health learns the specific variant type, there may be more.
Given the variant’s spread through the country and state, it would seem likely, she said. The shift could already be happening in the county, but not yet reflected in Public Health data.
“There probably are more cases of it out there than what we’re seeing,” Glaser said. “There could be people who have it and just aren’t that sick, maybe aren’t getting tested for whatever reason. It’s hard to say.
“Chances are, we have more of it in the community, it’s just not being diagnosed.”
The number of COVID-19 tests Public Health conducts has dropped overall, but picked up again in the past couple of weeks, Glaser said, which lines up with the second summer uptick in cases.
And although Public Health continues to offer the COVID-19 vaccine by appointment at its main office three days a week, she said the number of vaccinations has slowed down lately.
After lagging behind every other county in Wyoming in terms of vaccination rates for months, Campbell County narrowly surpassed Crook County last week and now stands as the second-least vaccinated county in the state by a fraction, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
As of July 26, 19.03% of Campbell County residents have been fully vaccinated, compared to 19% in neighboring Crook County. The statewide average was 32.8%, the Department of Health reports.
Glaser encourages those who have not been vaccinated to look to credible sources and do their homework about the shot. Reiterating the “layering” approach to COVID-19 precautions, she included getting the vaccine along with mask wearing and social distancing as what have become commonplace ways to reduce the likelihood of transmission.
“I consider every vaccine that we give to somebody a win,” Glaser said. “That’s one more vaccine and one more person protected.”
