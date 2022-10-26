Jennifer Nielsen, an award-winning young adult author, will meet with locals at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Campbell County Public Library.
Nielsen’s books include the bestselling “Ascendance” series and New York times bestseller “The Traitor’s Game.” She is also known for her historical thrillers like “Lines of Courage.”
