On the same day that Wyoming first lady Jennie Gordon tested positive for COVID-19, three more novel coronavirus deaths were recorded in Campbell County. They were among 27 deaths in Wyoming attributed to COVID-19 on Thursday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

About a week after Gov. Mark Gordon tested positive for COVID-19, his wife also tested positive for the virus, according to a Thursday press release from the Governor's Office.

Both she and the governor entered quarantine together Nov. 20. While he has recovered and is “nearly symptom free,” she is experiencing minor symptoms, the press release said.

One of the Campbell County deaths was a man with preexisting conditions putting him at higher risk for complications related to the virus who died in late November, the Wyoming Department of Health reports.

Another Campbell County man who died in November was hospitalized in another state and also had preexisting conditions.

The third in-county death was of an older man who died in October. He was hospitalized, but it is unclear if he had health conditions that would have put him at higher risk of serious complications from the virus, the press release said.

Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics:

Campbell County numbers

Number of new confirmed cases: 33

Number of probables: 260

Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 355

Confirmed total since pandemic began: 2,911

Number of active cases: 673

Recoveries: 2,439

Recoveries in past seven days: 788

New deaths: 3

Overall deaths: 17

Hospitalizations: 13 (as of Dec. 2)

Wyoming numbers

Number of new confirmed cases: 33

Number of probables: 260

Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 3,841

Total confirmed since pandemic began: 30,518

Number of active cases: 6,708

New deaths: 27

Overall deaths: 257

Hospitalizations: 234 (as of Dec. 2)

County numbers

Laramie: 4,763 (792)

Natrona: 4,309 (982)

Fremont: 3,058 (403)

Albany: 2,909 (243)

Campbell: 2,911 (260)

Sheridan: 1,773 (321)

Weston: 346 (73)

Crook: 294 (23)

Johnson: 237 (112)

