On the same day that Wyoming first lady Jennie Gordon tested positive for COVID-19, three more novel coronavirus deaths were recorded in Campbell County. They were among 27 deaths in Wyoming attributed to COVID-19 on Thursday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
About a week after Gov. Mark Gordon tested positive for COVID-19, his wife also tested positive for the virus, according to a Thursday press release from the Governor's Office.
Both she and the governor entered quarantine together Nov. 20. While he has recovered and is “nearly symptom free,” she is experiencing minor symptoms, the press release said.
One of the Campbell County deaths was a man with preexisting conditions putting him at higher risk for complications related to the virus who died in late November, the Wyoming Department of Health reports.
Another Campbell County man who died in November was hospitalized in another state and also had preexisting conditions.
The third in-county death was of an older man who died in October. He was hospitalized, but it is unclear if he had health conditions that would have put him at higher risk of serious complications from the virus, the press release said.
Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics:
Campbell County numbers
Number of new confirmed cases: 33
Number of probables: 260
Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 355
Confirmed total since pandemic began: 2,911
Number of active cases: 673
Recoveries: 2,439
Recoveries in past seven days: 788
New deaths: 3
Overall deaths: 17
Hospitalizations: 13 (as of Dec. 2)
Wyoming numbers
Number of new confirmed cases: 33
Number of probables: 260
Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 3,841
Total confirmed since pandemic began: 30,518
Number of active cases: 6,708
New deaths: 27
Overall deaths: 257
Hospitalizations: 234 (as of Dec. 2)
County numbers
Laramie: 4,763 (792)
Natrona: 4,309 (982)
Fremont: 3,058 (403)
Albany: 2,909 (243)
Campbell: 2,911 (260)
Sheridan: 1,773 (321)
Weston: 346 (73)
Crook: 294 (23)
Johnson: 237 (112)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.