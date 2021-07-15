Tire skid marks lead into a damaged fence near a park at Energy Capital Sports Complex Thursday morning following a joyride involving three individuals. The individuals, involving at least two teenagers, allegedly stole a 2006 Chevy pickup truck Wednesday evening and damaged multiple properties throughout Gillette.
Two teenagers were arrested and a third is still at large after they were caught driving a stolen pickup through Fox Park and the Energy Capital Sports Complex on Wednesday night, causing more than $40,000 in damage in the process.
A call first came in of a suspected drunken driver when a 26-year-old woman reported she saw a white 2006 Chevy pickup collide with a portable toilet at Fox Park then crash through her own fence and drive in circles through her backyard, said Police Lt. Kelly Alger.
