Gillette Abuse Refuge Foundation will be hosting another “Cooking with Commodities” class, the third in the series at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 15.
The free class will feature clean-out-the-fridge soup and beer bread. Each participant will get a recipe flyer as well as a free meal.
