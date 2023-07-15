 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Gillette family carries on dreams and businesses of loved one who died of cancer

Freeze Dried Candy
Buy Now

Kaydence Bruns, 17, spins cotton candy at her KK’s Kotton Kandy booth during a summer concert Thursday at the Third Street Plaza in Gillette. Bruns shares her grandmother Rose Ward’s spirit of entrepreneurship. Ward opened the Wyoming Craft Boutique in downtown Gillette after being diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer.

 Ed Glazar

The shelves inside the downtown Wyoming Craft Boutique are well-stocked and organized with everything from homemade industrial lamps to crocheted kitchen towels and customized cutting boards.

Freeze Dried Candy
Buy Now

Rose Ward opened the Wyoming Craft Boutique in downtown Gillette after being diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer. With her death, she passed on a few niche businesses to family members, including her 17-year-old granddaughter, Kaydence Bruns.
Freeze Dried Candy
Buy Now

Freeze dried candy for sale during a summer concert Thursday at the Third Street Plaza in Gillette.
Freeze Dried Candy
Buy Now

Kaydence Bruns, 17, spins cotton candy at her KK’s Kotton Kandy booth during a summer concert Thursday at the Third Street Plaza in Gillette.
Freeze Dried Candy
Buy Now

Edward Bruns sets up a display of freeze dried candy for sale during a summer concert Thursday at the Third Street Plaza in Gillette.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.