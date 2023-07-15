Gillette family carries on dreams and businesses of loved one who died of cancer

The shelves inside the downtown Wyoming Craft Boutique are well-stocked and organized with everything from homemade industrial lamps to crocheted kitchen towels and customized cutting boards.
The storefront window now has a Christmas tree set up as employees transition to “Christmas in July.” Another Christmas tree stands tall in the back room, filled with holiday items like unique wreaths or stockings.
Wyoming photography and cast iron work blend into a menagerie of craft soaps and bath salts, while freeze-dried candies and honey sit ready for those wanting a tasty treat as they wander through the store.
The collection of goods is courtesy of about 15 Wyoming vendors — most from Gillette — who use the space to sell their items. Rather than setting up shop at a craft store for a few days, the boutique offers a way for people to show off their goods six days out of the week.
And it’s set up just the way Rose Ward dreamed. She’s just no longer alive to see it.
In March of 2022, Ward, 60, found out she was diagnosed with Stage 4 uterine cancer and soon after decided to make do on her dream of running a thriving business. Because of the cancer, she brought her mother, Helen Jerome, 80, along as she prepared for her dream to come to fruition.
“When she opened the store, we did it basically together,” Jerome said. “Simply because I knew, and I don’t know how much she was allowing herself to believe, about how long she had to live.”
The two set everything up in Ward’s name, just in case a miracle pulled her past the 14 months she’d been told she had to live. But mid-way through March she lost her battle to cancer.
Before her death, the 60-year-old saw her dream come to fruition. Her shop opened to the public in September of 2022 and that truth is something her son’s family and mother hold onto as they now live with the void Ward formerly filled.
But those family members also remember Ward’s tenacity and strength as she worked through cancer and owning a business in her last months. Her memory is what spurred them to step into her shoes and continue her legacy but it’s in that work they’ve also unexpectedly found solace.
Treats and boutiques
Ward was an avid craftswoman and seamstress throughout her life. It’s what she knew – having grown up with it her entire life.
Even now, her talent is seen throughout her store. Kitchen towels, cornhole bags and Christmas ornaments remain from the mass of items she worked on in her last year. On top of that, Jerome said she also made 135 crocheted hats and beanies that she donated to cancer patients at the Monument Health Rapid City Hospital in South Dakota.
She was a go-getter and was an influence on her granddaughter Kaydence Bruns’ entrepreneurial spirit. The 17-year-old runs her own cotton candy business – KK’s Kotton Kandy – works on the weekends, participates in extracurricular events like musicals at Campbell County High School and has also been a help in keeping another dream of Ward’s alive with her parents.
ET Treats, a freeze-dried candy and foods business, was something Ward had just started finagling with before she died, said Tamra Bruns, Kaydence’s mother and Ward’s daughter-in-law. After her death, Ward left her son Edward and his family a freeze dryer.
Since then, the Bruns family has experienced wins and losses with the handed down machine. Everything from peach rings to Jolly Ranchers and guacamole have found their way into the machine before coming out in freeze-dried form.
Essentially, food or candy is placed in a cold chamber where it’s frozen and then dried to a certain temperature before all the moisture is vacuumed out, making the look and texture of the treats unique. People can add moisture back to foods like soup, gravies or guacamole to create the texture and consistency they’d like.
“It’s been an experience,” Kaydence said. “But with how many other things we’ve tried and made, she would’ve been really excited about it.”
The teen is proud to carry on a portion of her grandmother’s legacy and at the same time, Tamra said the family has also found a kind of therapy in the work.
“It kind of sounds weird but it has really been therapeutic,” Tamra said. “To us, to my husband who’s struggled with her passing. It helps that we’re carrying on her passion.”
Jerome feels similarly as she oversees the shop her daughter had on a bucket list for years. Finding out her child had cancer and seeing Ward fight to beat it was difficult for the 80-year-old. To this day, she still hasn’t come to terms with the loss.
But the store helps.
“It’s hard. Really hard when you find out you have a child that probably won’t live much longer,” Jerome said. “And it still bothers me. But being able to continue with the store and keep it going for her and in her name, it’s been therapeutic for me, as well.”
Ward made it a point to never stop fighting. She worked in the store and created items for the business through mid-February when she finally laid down her needles and hooks. Although she’s not physically present any longer, her touch and taste is still scattered in her shop and is an inspiration to her family and others.
“Oh, she’s still in here,” said Lisa Wagner, one of a few volunteers who step in and man the front throughout the week. “She was a trooper. She did a nice job in setting up a business that will be able to carry on her legacy.”
Wagner has seen and met customers from outside of Wyoming and the United States and works with the vendors who create the customized goods on the shelves, along with specialty orders for most who ask. She’s learned about different items and crafts she’s never heard of while working the front desk and attributes it to Ward, since without her, the store wouldn’t exist.
Ward’s family members experienced her talent for all things craft throughout her lifetime, but now, although she’s not here to continue it, her family carries her passion on and shares it with her community. And thanks to her adamant belief in passing on her gifts and creating a reality out of dreams, visitors also experience her passion every time they open the downtown boutique’s door or try out a freeze-dried peach ring for the first time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.