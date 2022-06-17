Locals at the Gillette Farmer’s Market will present their wares for customers from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday in the Berkshire Hathaway parking lot.
Artists and vendors from in and around Gillette will bring homemade bread, honey, homegrown meats and merchandise to sell.
