Library Board
Buy Now

Campbell County Library Board member Sage Bear looks down a table as other board member Charlie Anderson makes a comment during a board meeting Tuesday in Gillette. Board members Bear, Chelsie Collier and Charles Butler voted to lower the education requirements for hiring a new library director to replace Terri Lesley, who they fired after working at the library for 27 years.

 Ed Glazar

The Campbell County Public Library Board has changed the job description for the library’s executive director in hopes of attracting a larger pool of applicants.

(1) comment

guardianavatar

They need to lessen the requirements and get away from anything ALA so they can put any puppet they want in this position.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.