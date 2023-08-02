The Campbell County Public Library Board has changed the job description for the library’s executive director in hopes of attracting a larger pool of applicants.
featured top story
Library board votes to lower qualifications for hiring new library director
Jonathan Gallardo
They need to lessen the requirements and get away from anything ALA so they can put any puppet they want in this position.
