So far in January, Campbell County is seeing somewhat of a drop in its active cases and COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Although the county is approaching 4,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, the number of active cases and virus patients has dropped noticeably.
On Wednesday, there were 71 active COVID-19 cases recorded in Campbell County, 24 fewer than the day before.
The number of local hospitalizations has dropped as well.
A week ago, there were 12 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Campbell County. On Wednesday, the hospital had seven virus-related hospitalizations, its least since Nov. 18 right before COVID-19 cases spiked, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
The county’s rolling 14-day COVID-19 positivity rate stood at 8.73% Wednesday, a significant improvement from the almost 25% positivity rate it had about a month ago, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 6
- Number of probables: 420
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 92
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 3,987
- Number of active cases: 71
- Recoveries: 4,274
- Recoveries in past seven days: 147
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 45
- Hospitalizations today: 7
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 167
- Number of probables: 7,006
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 2,068
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 41,283
- Number of active cases: 1,863
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 522
- Hospitalizations today: 82
COUNTY NUMBERS
Laramie: 6,462 (1,142)
Natrona: 5,294 (1,645)
Campbell: 3,987 (420)
Fremont: 3,636 (577)
Albany: 3,300 (337)
Sweetwater: 3,098 (124)
Sheridan: 2,206 (515)
Weston: 516 (85)
Crook: 366 (31)
Johnson: 350 (220)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.