The Gillette Police Department was busy over the weekend with several alcohol-related calls, including a handful of intoxication arrests.
A 17-year-old boy was ticketed for underage drinking at the Camels football game Friday evening. Two staff members contacted the boy, and the school administered a portable breath test. The boy was ticketed for minor under the influence and was released to his mom, Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson said.
Four hours later, at 11 p.m. Friday, a 39-year-old woman was standing on the sidewalk near Second Street and Highway 59 with her skirt raised, exposing herself to traffic. She was very drunk and was arrested for intoxication.
The next morning, police found an 18-year-old man sleeping on an electrical box at Eighth Street and Emerson Avenue. He had a hard time communicating with officers due to his drunkenness and he was taken to the hospital by ambulance. He was ticketed for underage drinking, Wasson said.
At 11:30 a.m. Saturday, a 49-year-old man was reported to be sitting on the sidewalk at Desert Hills Circle and North Gurley Avenue. He was drunk and told officers he had been drinking. He said he and his family were walking to Walmart, which was 3 miles away.
Officers spoke with his 62-year-old girlfriend, who said she could not care for him because she had two small children in her care, so he was arrested for intoxication.
At 2:30 p.m. Saturday, staff at Grinners called 911 because a drunk 39-year-old man was yelling and threatening employees. He left on foot, but officers found him at the corner of Southern Drive and Hitt Boulevard.
They learned he was causing a disturbance by yelling, cursing and threatening bar staff. He was arrested for intoxication and breach of peace, and he also was trespassed from the business.
At about 11:30 p.m. Saturday, officers were called out to the 600 block of Gillette Avenue for a loud noise complaint. An 18-year-old girl who answered the door was drunk and she was ticketed for underage drinking.
The final intoxication arrest of the weekend came on Sunday afternoon. At 5 p.m., a 34-year-old woman said a 30-year-old man was making inappropriate comments toward women at the bar. She said he was using his phone’s translation feature to type out these comments, and she asked that he be trespassed from the bar.
Police spoke with the man, and when they questioned him through a translator, he became uncooperative. He was obviously drunk, Wasson said, and he was arrested for intoxication.
