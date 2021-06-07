Campbell County added 13 new confirmed cases over the weekend, which were outpaced by 29 new recoveries, dropping its active case count to 45.
There have now been 4,555 confirmed, 533 probable and 4,979 recovered cases in the county since the pandemic began, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
There were 129 new confirmed cases and 21 probables added in Wyoming Monday, raising its combined case count to 60,773 since the pandemic began.
In Campbell County, the 14-day rolling positivity rate was 5.8% as of June 7, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- First vaccine doses administered: 8,361 (as of June 7)
- Second vaccine doses administered: 7,191 (as of June 7)
- Johnson & Johnson doses administered: 922
- Vaccine counts may lag up to 3 days
- Number of new confirmed cases: 13
- Number of probables: 533
- Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 104
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 4,555
- Number of active cases: 45
- Recoveries: 4,979
- Recoveries in past seven days: 76 (as of June 3)
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 60
- Hospitalizations today: 7
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 129
- Number of probables: 9,605
- Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 700
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 51,168
- Number of active cases: 477
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 720
- Hospitalizations today: 45
