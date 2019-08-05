A 23-year-old woman was arrested Saturday for felony shoplifting at Walmart and interference with a peace officer after she allegedly punched a policeman in the chest when he caught her trying to leave with items stolen from the store.
According to police, the 23-year-old woman had pushed a cart full of items, valued at $1,139, out of the doors at Walmart without paying for them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.