Parents and grandparents loaded kids into cars Monday and drove to one of six designated schools in Campbell County to pick up the meals they would have been provided if school was still in session.
It was the first day of the Campbell County School District’s meal plan, intended to provide two meals per day to anyone younger than 18 while schools are closed amid the COVID-19 threat.
The six pick-up spots, including one in Rozet and one in Wright, were open from 9 a.m. to noon and almost 1,500 meals were served in total, Food Service Manager Bryan Young said.
Parents like Jessica DeJong, a mother of four, usually rely on the two meals served every day at school. But the COVID-19 scare has made the service even more important.
DeJong runs a day care, which is not getting any business right now, so the eight meals provided for her family every day makes “a huge difference.”
“I have zero income right now,” DeJong said. “This is really helping us out.”
The kids have to be present at pick-up sites to get the meals. DeJong and her kids carpooled with a friend, Lea Naumu and her child. They were in the Stocktrail Elementary School parking lot a few minutes before 9 a.m. to beat the rush.
While having five kids packed into the car is far from an ideal activity, Naumu said it was still a good change of pace from the last week or so.
“It also gives them a chance to get out of the house and go somewhere,” Naumu said. “This is a crazy time.”
Like DeJong, Jessica Maciel is a mother of four benefiting at Stocktrail Elementary on Monday morning. She and her husband both have been laid off from their oil field jobs, so it was big news when she found out the CCSD would continue providing meals.
“I thought it was wonderful. I thought it was amazing that they were doing to this for the kids,” Maciel said. “For them to do this for the kids that aren’t going to school, it shows a big incentive.”
The new meal plan is a comfort during tough times, but Maciel was thankful for the food provided by the school district even before the COVID-19 scare. She remembered from childhood that her parents bought lunch meat in bulk and the kids had to eat “bologna sandwiches almost every day.”
With all four of Maciel’s children using the meal plan while school is in session, too, she said her and her husband “just have to worry about dinner and the weekends.”
“It honestly helps out a lot,” she said.
Workers were on site preparing meals before 7 a.m., then passed them out when cars started to arrive at 9 a.m. That was the busiest time for each school, with Hillcrest Elementary seeing the most traffic, Young said.
The workers distributing the food usually are the ones who work within the lunch program at each school. They see the students every day at school and it was an emotional scene to reconnect, even at arm’s length.
“It was kind of emotional at first, because I’m used to these kids here at this school,” said Melissa Schmelzle, who is the main cook at Hillcrest Elementary. “You want to hug them and you can’t.”
Apart from the 9 a.m rush at Hillcrest, Schmelzle said the process of parents pulling up in their cars, then the counting of kids and passing out meals went smoothly.
“It’s almost like a drive-thru. It’s really quick, really simple,” she said.
After a successful Day One, Young said he and his staff will keep “everything pretty much the same” going forward, but will change the menu and add another worker at Hillcrest to help Schmelzle.
The school district is operating “exactly” like it would for summer school, with the exception of three extra pick-up sites, Young said. Just like in summer school and the regular school year, the workers are required to count the meals they distribute so it can be reported to the state.
The school district also is going through its usual process to get the food, which is by ordering it from U.S. Foods or Sysco. There’s no crunch on food supply “at the moment,” but Young said he’s preparing for the possibility of a change in delivery schedule or frequency.
Simply having access to food is a problem that not just parents, but everyone in Gillette is struggling with. The barren shelves haunting most grocery stores is another reason that two guaranteed meals per day is so welcome.
Mike Torrey was one more thankful parent picking up meals Monday morning, as his recently started business struggles with economic downturn. He missed the chance to stock up on food, because he was out of town when the grocery hoarding started.
“I just started my own electrical business, working on my own. And ever since this corona(virus) thing has started, service calls have dropped off. It’s been rough,” Torrey said. “This definitely helps out, especially when you to go to the grocery store and there’s nothing there.”
Torrey said he’ll be going to a pick-up site every day while schools are closed to help feed his child and was thankful for everyone who has helped.
“I have a lot of appreciation to the people that are taking the time to do it and exposing themselves to the risk to be able to make sure the kids have food,” he said.
Young expects an increase in distributions after the first day, especially once more people hear about the meal plan. He said the school district “did a really good job” of keeping parents informed by mass texts, updates on its website and posts on Facebook — which was how Paige Jaramillo, a mother of four, found out about the meals.
The school district is still considering the possibility of meal deliveries if parents are working or can’t pick them up themselves, Young said. For any questions, he asked the community to email him at byoung@ccsd.k12.wy.us.
