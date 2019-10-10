Duct Tape Duel

Elijah Speas, 13, and his dad, John, work on a cardboard and tape haul truck Saturday during the annual Duct Tape Duel at the U.S. Army National Guard Armory in Gillette.

 News Record Photo/ Ed Glazar

The 10th annual father-son Wyoming CARES Duct Tape Duel will be from 5:30-8 p.m. Oct. 19 at the U.S. Army National Guard Armory, 811 E. Laramie St.

The event is for all elementary school-age boys and their fathers, uncles or grandfathers.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.