There is a prescription take-back event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Walmart parking lot.
The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, the Gillette Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Agency are partnering for the event, which provides a safe and anonymous way to dispose of unused medications.
