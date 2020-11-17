November’s Amazon Movie Day at the Campbell County Public Library is “Suffragettes,” starring Meryl Streep.
The film is inspired by true events about women who were willing to sacrifice everything for equality in early 20th century Britain.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
A mix of clouds and sunshine with gusty winds developing this afternoon. High 64F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Cloudy and windy. Low 49F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.
Updated: November 17, 2020 @ 10:51 am
November’s Amazon Movie Day at the Campbell County Public Library is “Suffragettes,” starring Meryl Streep.
The film is inspired by true events about women who were willing to sacrifice everything for equality in early 20th century Britain.
Online manager of the Gillette News Record
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.