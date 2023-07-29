Gillette's ‘Into the Woods’ high school cast brings levels of perspective

Sarah Bessette stood in front of the stage in the darkness of the auditorium.
Under her direction, Lex Ogston spoke the words that wafted across and over the empty seats Wednesday evening in a phrase all too familiar to anyone partial to fairy tales: “Once upon a time.”
Unlike the classic fairy tale opening, Ogston’s words were met by not one fantastical story line but three, as Cinderella, a childless baker and Jack’s mother, whose son is notorious for climbing a beanstalk curated out of magical beans, all slowly joined a chorus of voices introducing the story of “Into the Woods.”
The set, complete with giant story books depicting each role, was filled with Cinderella’s wicked stepmother, Jack’s cow Milky White and a baker who hopes to start a family. Flitting in and out were a witch who had cursed said baker and Little Red Riding Hood who was keen on bringing fresh goods to her grandmother.
As the myriad of characters wove their stories together through the complicated lyrics and melodies of musical legend Stephen Sondheim, each completed their epilogue with one similar task standing in front of them all.
In their own way, each would have to travel into the woods.
Will the baker break the curse? Will Jack ever reach the market? And will Cinderella perchance end up with her prince?
The questions milling about can only be answered by taking in the Gillette Drama Guild production come next week. The guild, which is made up of everyone from junior high to high school and adult, will grant locals a peek into the interwoven stories, while also offering new and unexpected perspectives through the popular piece.
Bringing it together
“Into the Woods” has been a dream production for Tim and Sarah Bessette for years.
The two created the drama guild 10 years ago as a way for students who were worried about Campbell County High School splitting into separate high schools to have a place to go where they knew they’d still be able to perform together.
“When we were talking about the schools splitting, our kids wanted to continue to get to do shows with everybody from all across town,” Sarah said. “So we decided to rebrand ourselves as the drama guild and continue to do that.”
The first show Sarah ever directed was “The Diviners” in August 2023, and after a decade, it only seems apt that she’s able to bring her cast and crew together into a musical that’s special to her.
“This has definitely been one of my bucket list shows to be able to do,” Sarah said.
Even with the talented cast and crew, Sarah said the musical wouldn’t have come about if not for Mary McGillivray, the music director and also part-time witch in the production. Given the difficulty of Sondheim’s music, Sarah said McGillivray was key to bringing everything together, something Desi Sanchez, also a part-time witch, echoed.
“The first whole month was centered around music,” Sanchez said. “It’s 100% the most difficult music I’ve ever done.”
Sanchez, a seasoned performer, graduated from Campbell County High School this spring. She began performing about six years ago but looks forward to showcasing the witch’s evilness — a character that’s fun to play because of the duality and expressiveness of the witch’s persona.
A varied cast
As Sanchez wraps up her career at CCHS, Anthony Monteleone, who graduated in 2022, returns in the performance as Rapunzel’s prince.
Having a year away at college, Monteleone said that his homecoming to his high school stomping grounds and stage have been a fun experience. But the amount of change he’s seen in cast members even one year since he performed alongside them has been unexpected.
“They’ve grown a lot in a year,” he explained about working with new and familiar faces. “Even if you don’t think about it, every year you are a completely different person than you were a year ago. On some level, it’s trying to get to know all the new people that they are.”
Along with a seasoned cast, the show also gives the opportunity for newcomers to step to the stage for the first time.
On Wednesday, Wyatt Wilson was looking forward to performing in his first show, as he joined the cast as one of the Three Little Pigs and a harp, while also working with makeup in the back. Auditions, the set and performances are all new to the rising CCHS freshman.
Although curbing some nerves, Wilson said he was also excited to perform for the audience. He plans on joining in on more productions in high school thanks to the learning experience and the fun he’s had working on the set and makeup for the cast.
On the other side of the spectrum was Tim Bessette, CCHS English teacher and the show’s technical director. Typically tasked with directing and teaching the students, he’s also performing with the cast he normally sees in the classroom. Performing alongside them is something he enjoys and he said it’s been fulfilling to see the new cast meld with a few of the students who began the guild 10 years ago.
“It’s definitely a unique experience,” Tim said. “It’s also been cool to see the (new cast) seeing some of that legacy that the kids originally put in, getting us to where we are today. Because it was the kids who really pushed back then to have this summer program.”
Thunder Basin’s Miles Fischer said it’s still nice to have the camaraderie of students and adults involved in the summer show. Similar to Sarah, Fischer said the musical is also at the top of her bucket list because it’s something her mother introduced her to at a young age.
The incoming senior wasn’t sure about doing a summer show over the summer but once the title was announced, it was a given.
“I was like, OK, I have no choice,” Fischer said.
But why is the show such a hit?
From those who worked to put it on, it’s the melding of the music, story lines and surprises within the piece that will speak to all sorts of audiences.
As Sondheim writes, “Into the woods, who knows what may be lurking on the journey?”
And come showtime, guests will discover just what may be lurking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.