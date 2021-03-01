A new COVID-19 vaccine may be making its way to Wyoming soon, as Campbell County added two more confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday as its active case count dropped to 13, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
On Saturday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave emergency approval to the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. The one-shot vaccine is now the third coronavirus vaccine approved for use in the United States, in addition to the two-shot Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
Monday morning, Wyoming Department of Health spokesperson Kim Deti said that the state expected to order and receive 4,800 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week, but as with much of the vaccine rollout nationwide, the situation is fluid and may change.
It is unclear how the COVID-19 vaccine may affect vaccine distribution in Campbell County.
There have been 4,187 confirmed cases, 480 probables and 4,594 recovered cases in the country since the pandemic began, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- First vaccine doses received: 5,542
- First vaccine doses administered: 4,027 (72.66%; as of March 1)
- Second vaccine doses received: 3,262
- Second vaccine doses administered: 1,855 (56.87%; as of March 1)
- Vaccine counts may lag up to 3 days
- Number of new confirmed cases: 2
- Number of probables: 480
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 8
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 4,187
- Number of active cases: 13
- Recoveries: 4,586
- Recoveries in past seven days: 13
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 57
- Hospitalizations today: 1
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 71
- Number of probables: 8,324
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 401
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 46,147
- Number of active cases: 552
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 671
- Hospitalizations today: 28
COUNTY NUMBERS
Laramie: 6,926 (1,272)
Natrona: 5,766 (1,939)
Campbell: 4,187 (480)
Fremont: 4,098 (777)
Albany: 3,527 (382)
Sweetwater: 3,627 (145)
Sheridan: 2,399 (623)
Weston: 527 (95)
Johnson: 420 (292)
Crook: 385 (32)
