Parents wait outside Sage Valley Junior High School for the end of a school lockdown on Nov. 13, 2018. A 14-year-old student, Dale Warner, brought two handguns to school and told police he planned to shoot other students and teachers. Now 15, Warner pleaded to three felony charges Friday after reaching an agreement with prosecutors. Sentences call for serving anywhere from three to 10 years in prison. In return, nine counts of attempted first-degree murder were dismissed.