Gillette Pathways Master Plan (copy)
Buy Now

Falling foliage covers a pathway along Boxelder Road in Gillette in fall of 2022. The Gillette City Council is looking at doing a comprehensive master plan that would help the community grow and develop for the next couple of decades. 

 News Record File Photo

The Gillette City Council is looking at doing a comprehensive master plan, but it won’t come cheap, council members learned at a meeting last week.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.