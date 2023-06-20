Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low around 50F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low around 50F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.