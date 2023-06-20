The Gillette City Council is looking at doing a comprehensive master plan, but it won’t come cheap, council members learned at a meeting last week.
The city had budgeted $300,000 for the master plan.
City staff put out an RFQ, or request for quote, to different comprehensive planning companies. The firm they liked the most had a quote of $400,000. City staff then asked what it would look like for $300,000, and it includes a reduction in the scope of the project.
If it’s approved in July, work would begin in August. That would start a nearly 18-month process, with a final presentation scheduled for the beginning of 2025.
“We want a robust plan that can guide us through the future,” said interim city administrator Mike Cole said. “From a land use perspective, we’ve had a lot of changes in our community, this is that first step that we need to have a good plan in place that we can build upon for other things we’re more familiar with.”
In June 1978, the city and county did a comprehensive plan. It’s been updated twice since then, in 1994 and in 2012.
The city has changed a lot just in the past 10 years, not to mention the last 40, and it’s time to do more than just an update, said City Planner Meredith Duvall.
“If we’re going to spend the money to do it, we’re going to do it right,” she said.
The city’s future land use plan doesn’t really outline how the city’s land will be used in the future.
“It’s an existing conditions map, frankly,” Duvall said.
She said the appeal of this master plan is that it’s not so much wishful thinking. It would be data-driven but also would include a fiscal analysis for each section, whether it’s roads, parks, utilities or pathways.
“All the decisions going forward when viewed with this document have a fiscal, tangible viewpoint to them,” she said.
For example, when it comes to parks, the master plan will tell the city how much it will have to spend to maintain the parks it has, as well as whether it should move toward having more regional parks versus smaller neighborhood parks.
The master plan also would incorporate the results of the housing study, which is going on right now, as well as the information from the recently completed Vision 2040 project.
“I have a hard time wrapping my mind around that much money,” City Councilman Tim Carsrud said. “Are we going to get the bang for our buck?”
He asked if it was possible to do the master plan in-house. Duvall said while this is possible, it would take city staff away from their other duties, and the plan also wouldn’t be as detailed.
Councilman Jim West said he was concerned because the reduced cost would decrease the amount of public participation. Councilwoman Heidi Gross said she was in favor of doing the master plan at the full scope for $400,000.
Many master plans are “a lot of dreams and pie in the sky, this is where we want to see us go,” Duvall said.
Councilwoman Trish Simonson moved to Gillette in the 1970s. She said the plan would help the community “change with the times.” She recalled seeing “housing areas go up in places they shouldn’t,” just because Gillette was growing so fast.
“I don’t want to say we’ve overbuilt in certain areas, but we’ve overbuilt in certain areas, and we did that to fulfill an immediate need that was in our community,” Cole said.
The goal is to have a living document that can be relied on regardless of who’s on the city council, said Mayor Shay Lundvall.
Besides being a benefit to the council, Cole said he hopes the master plan can also help developers and contractors so that Gillette can grow more quickly but in a smarter way.
“From a staff perspective, we’re looking for some ideas to be more flexible so we can streamline development,” he said.
