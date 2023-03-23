Angelica Moskaliuk will teach a class on painting techniques from 4-8 p.m. Saturday at the AVA Community Art Center.
Students begin by going over the materials and then learn the techniques of painting with a pallet knife and why Moskaliuk uses certain substrates. By the end, students will have an understanding of oil paints, what is essential, and how to use a pallet knife in different ways.
