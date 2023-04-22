 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Indoor gun range donated to Sheriff's Office

Shooting Range
Buy Now

Campbell County DARE officers Justin Feddersen, left, and Ed Holden talk to a group of high school students about their use of non-lethal weapons inside the shooting range Wednesday at the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office in Gillette. Thanks to a donation, the county will soon have a newer, state of the art range.

 News Record Photo/Ed Glazar

At some point in the future, local law enforcement will be able to train in an indoor state of the art gun range.

Shooting Range
Buy Now

Sheriff’s Lt. Paul Pownall talks about the benefit of a new shooting range Wednesday inside the current range at the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office in Gillette.
Shooting Range
Buy Now

A garbage can full of spent bullet casings inside the shooting range Wednesday at the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office in Gillette.
Shooting Range
Buy Now

Campbell County DARE officers Justin Feddersen, left, and Ed Holden demonstrated non-lethal weapons for high school students inside the shooting range Wednesday at the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office in Gillette.
Shooting Range
Buy Now

A target hangs inside of the shooting range Wednesday at the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office in Gillette.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.