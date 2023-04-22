Indoor gun range donated to Sheriff's Office

At some point in the future, local law enforcement will be able to train in an indoor state of the art gun range.
That’s because a county commissioner has donated a gun range to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.
For six years, Commissioner Del Shelstad owned and operated The Range 307 north of Gillette. He recently closed it down and was looking to sell, but after a suggestion from his wife, he decided to donate it to the Sheriff’s Office.
A lot of the details still need to be worked out, such as how the range — which is 60 yards by 90 yards and has 14 shooting lanes — would be transported, who would cover the transportation costs and exactly where the range will be housed.
It will go somewhere on the old Road and Bridge property off of 4J Road, which is right next to the Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff’s Lt. Paul Pownall said the Gillette Police Department has said it will help pay for the transportation costs.
There currently is an indoor shooting range in the basement of the Sheriff’s Office, as well as an outdoor range east of Gillette. The one in the basement has been there since 1985. It has five shooting lanes and some of the technology down there is as old as the range itself.
“It still serves its purpose,” Pownall said. “It meets, at a minimum, our requirements.”
Deputies are required to go through mandatory qualification on firearms training twice a year. It had been required four times a year until the “ammunition drought” a couple of years ago, said Sheriff Scott Matheny.
Pownall said the shooting ranges are used at least once a week.
Weather is a factor with the outdoor range, and with the winter that Gillette just had, it “really exemplified why we would like to have a larger indoor range,” Pownall said.
While inclement weather conditions can help officers train for real-world situations, where they might not know what to expect, in some cases it’s best to train in a setting where there is as few variables as possible.
“When you get down to basic training as far as fundamentals, that is what an indoor range does,” Matheny said.
During a county commissioners meeting Tuesday morning, Commissioner Jim Ford asked Pownall how high on the priority list a new shooting range was.
“It’s been on the list of things we would like to have, but just because of the expense of purchasing something like that, and the Sheriff’s Office trying to be fiscally responsible, we never really pushed that topic,” Pownall said.
“I don’t know if many agencies have an indoor range,” Matheny said, so in that sense, the range in the basement has been “a luxury in the past,” even if it does need upgrades.
Shelstad owned and operated The Range 307 for six years north of town off of Highway 14-16.
Part of The Range 307’s business model was selling guns and ammunition. Shelstad said his prices weren’t able to compete with the big stores like Cabela’s and Sportsman’s Warehouse. People could look at the guns he had in stock and buy them elsewhere for a lower price, and “I don’t blame them one bit.”
Shelstad eventually had to close down the gun range. He put it up for sale, but he didn’t receive any enticing offers. The range is worth about a million dollars, he said. He had a couple of offers for it from outside Wyoming, but “I wanted it to stay in the community.”
“It’s a pretty expensive ask for somebody local, and if I couldn’t make it work, then why would they want to try?” Shelstad asked.
His wife suggested that he donate it to the Sheriff’s Office. After talking to his accountant, he decided to go this route.
The range has 14 individual shooting lanes, including two that are wheelchair accessible. It has two pods with seven shooting lanes each, and it’s portable. Shelstad estimated it would take a couple of weeks to move the range.
Wyoming Highway Patrol, the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, Wyoming Game and Fish and any other law enforcement agency would be able to use it. Matheny said there will be opportunities for joint training between the Sheriff’s Office and Police Department.
Commissioners had questions on whether the public would be able to use this new range. Matheny said the Sheriff’s Office uses its current indoor range for hunter safety and handgun classes.
“That’s a tough ask, because of the liability involved,” Shelstad said.
He said he’s glad to see the range stay in Gillette.
“It means everything to me, that’s why we did it,” he said. “I’m not sure I would’ve ever sold it for the offers I was getting.”
Public Works Director Matt Olsen said a decision needs to be made on whether to put the range into an existing building or if the county needs to construct a new building for it.
“We can go get it removed from its current location and we could, at a minimum, store it in one of those buildings, until next fiscal year until we decide what we want to do with it,” Olsen said.
Matheny said he’d prefer to house it in an existing building.
“A new building would cost millions of dollars, and I think there’s other things that are more pressing,” he said. “If we have the building (already) and someone’s donating the range, heck yeah.”
