Campbell County Public Health was notified Monday of three new lab-confirmed coronavirus cases, bringing the county's total case count to 22, with four active cases.
The three new cases are all women. One is in her 30s, one is in her 50s and the third is in her 60s. The three patients are quarantined in their respective homes.
Contact tracing is being conducted by Public Health. As of Monday afternoon, all three cases appear to be community-acquired, as none have had contact with other lab-confirmed cases.
A number of people who had contact with the cases also have been quarantined.
As of Monday afternoon, Wyoming has had 748 lab-confirmed cases — up from 709 on Friday — and 17 deaths related to COVID-19.
