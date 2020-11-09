COVID-19 cases keep ticking upward in Campbell County and Wyoming at large, as statewide cases near 15,000 and the county approaches 1,500 as of Monday morning.
There are 1,474 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 124 probables and 657 recovered cases in Campbell County since the pandemic began.
In Wyoming, there have been 14,691 confirmed cases, 2,619 probables and 10,315 recovered cases, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
The state added nine deaths to its list of COVID-19 related fatalities, including one in Campbell County, bringing its total to 114.
The eight other deaths involved residents of Carbon, Converse, Laramie, Lincoln, Natron and Uinta counties, with another two deaths in Sheridan County, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
The total number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the state continues to rise.
As of Nov. 8, there were 161 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 throughout the state, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
The 14-day average for COVID-19 positivity rate in Campbell County stood at more than 25% as of Nov. 4 as the county continues to see some of the highest case counts of the virus in the state.
Laramie County continues to have the highest case count in the state, with 1,795 confirmed cases alongside 547 probables. Natrona now has the second most cases since the pandemic began, with 1,781 confirmed cases and 449 probables, followed by Albany 1,762 (178), Fremont 1,659 (224), Campbell County 1,474 (124) and Teton 944 (33).
