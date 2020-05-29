Four people are running for the available Gillette City Council seats in the primary election, all incumbents and all unopposed.
There are three four-year terms and a two-year term on the ballot.
Bruce Brown is seeking re-election to his Ward 1 seat; Billy Montgomery in Ward 2; and Shay Lundvall and Nathan McLeland in each of the two Ward 3 seats. All had filed to seek re-election by the Friday afternoon deadline.
McLeland's seat is the two-year term.
County Commission
Three more hopefuls filing to run for the Campbell County Commission on Friday brings the field to seven.
Filing before the deadline Friday was Wes Johnson, Ronda Boller and Dana Miller Eiland.
Boller is a Republican and Johnson a Democrat. Eiland’s party affiliation wasn’t immediately available.
They join Republicans Colleen Faber, Joel Marquiss, Del Shelstad and John Wayne on the primary ballot.
State lawmakers
As for local state Senate and House seats, only one new name showed up on the roster of candidates at the Secretary of State’s Office, John D. Robertson, a Republican vying for the House District 52 seat. His filing means incumbent Republican Rep. Bill Pownall has two primary challengers in Robertson and Bill Fortner.
Lynne Huskinson is the only Democrat running for a state legislative seat, challenging incumbent Rep. Timothy Hallinan, R-Gillette, in House District 32. Because there are no other party challengers in that race, both will likely move on to the general election in November.
The rest of the candidate list for state seats remains the same with two Republican candidates in each:
Senate District 24
- Michael Von Flatern, incumbent
- Troy McKeown
House District 3
- Eric Barlow, incumbent
- Martin Phillips
House District 31
- Micky Shober
- John Bear
House District 53
- Roy Edwards, incumbent
- Tom Murphy
See Tuesday's News Record for more on the local candidates in the primary election.
