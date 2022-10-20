To celebrate National Physical Therapy Month, Momentum Physical Therapy will host its third annual appreciation expo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the business on East Lakeway Road.
Local vendors and businesses will have goods for sale for an early start on Christmas shopping and people can meet and learn about different groups in Gillette. There will also be free food.
