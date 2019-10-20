Snow this evening will give way to clearing skies late. Low 23F. WNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
A 14-year-old girl was arrested after punching a 17-year-old girl in the face and causing some damage at the YES House on Friday evening.
After being asked to move out of the way while doing dishes, the 14-year-old began to get angry and threw a chair and other objects at staff members at the YES House’s Girls Cottage, Police Sgt. Dean Welch said.
