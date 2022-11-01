 Skip to main content
Another year of Treat Street

Costume clad families make their way into Energy Hall after lining up outside Saturday with thousands of other Halloween revelers during Treat Street at Cam-plex in Gillette. The annual event, sponsored by local businesses, drew a line of people that doubled over itself in front of Energy Hall and reached to the back of the Heritage Center Theater.

 Ed Glazar
A T-Rex struts Saturday into Treat Street at Cam-plex in Gillette.
Families walk past a creepy clown Saturday at a booth during Treat Street in Gillette.
A trick or treater steps into Energy Hall Saturday during Treat Street at Cam-plex in Gillette.
Maicy Powell, 9, waits in a line Saturday among thousands of other Halloween revelers during Treat Street at Cam-plex in Gillette.
Ben Shidler sits on a bench Saturday with with his 9-month-old daughter Whitley as thousands of Halloween revelers gather outside of Energy Hall during Treat Street at Cam-plex in Gillette.
Caleb Nygaard, center, waits in a line during of Halloween revelers during Treat Street in Gillette on Saturday.

