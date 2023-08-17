INTERFERENCE
600 BLOCK EAST EIGHTH STREET: A 37-year-old man was arrested for interference and unlawful contact Wednesday afternoon. He was reportedly walking in the roadway while drunk. Officers asked him to get out of the road several times, at which point he pulled an object out of his pocket, making it appear as if he had a weapon, Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson said. Officers took him to the ground, resulting in him getting a cut on his forehead. He was agitated when EMS arrived to evaluate him, and he spit in an officer’s face. He was taken to the emergency room and was cleared. He was arrested for interference, unlawful contact and pedestrian under the influence.
MINOR IN POSSESSION
2800 BLOCK SOUTH 4J ROAD: An 18-year-old woman received three tickets Wednesday afternoon. She was driving a 2004 Volkswagen and was pulled over. Officers saw open and unopened containers of alcohol and vape devices. The woman was ticketed for minor in possession of alcohol, minor in possession of tobacco and possession of a controlled substance, Wasson said.
SHOPLIFTING
WALMART: A 33-year-old man was ticketed for shoplifting Wednesday afternoon. Walmart staff said the man shoplifted four times, and that he was caught using a barcode on one item to scan all the other items in his cart, Wasson said. The total value of the shoplifted items is $291. Officers contacted the man at the VOA, where he confessed to shoplifting, and he was ticketed.
DANGEROUS MISSILES
2500 BLOCK LEDOUX AVENUE: A 43-year-old man said his children, a 14-year-old boy and 13-year-old girl, were struck with air soft guns at the park near the apartments Wednesday morning. They had minor welts on their bodies, Wasson said. The suspects were two boys, 12 and 14. Police spoke to the boys and their parents. The 43-year-old man did not want to pursue charges.
CHECK FRAUD
2000 BLOCK SOUTH GARNER LAKE ROAD: An employee at the CBH Co-op by Cam-plex said that on Aug. 12, a man came in and paid for fuel and cigarettes with a $100 check in the name of Outlaw Diesel Performance. The check did not clear, and the investigation continues, Wasson said.
VANDALISM
LASTING LEGACY PARK: Wednesday morning, a 45-year-old resident saw toilet paper in the trees and ripped up books in the park. There are no suspects, and the investigation continues, Wasson said.
TRAFFIC CRASH
800 BLOCK SUTHERLAND COVE LANE: No one was hurt or ticketed after a city solid waste truck hit a 2014 Ford Expedition Wednesday morning. A 72-year-old woman was driving the truck, and its grab arms did not extend all the way, when the Ford was hit, causing more than $1,000 in damage, Wasson said.
DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY
900 BLOCK EAST FOURTH STREET: A 44-year-old employee of Paintbrush Services reported that a handicap porta-potty at Gurley Park was damaged some time between Tuesday and Wednesday. Damage is estimated at $800 and the investigation continues, Wasson said.
