The Gillette College’s Energy City Voices will take their talents to Ireland this week, but not without precautions.
The group of 20 students, four faculty members and 18 donors will leave Wednesday and are scheduled to return March 19.
They will visit and perform in Dublin, Kilkenny and Cork, where the group will entertain guests at the St. Patrick’s Day Parade on March 17.
“What an amazing experience it will be for all involved,” said Walt Tribley, president of the Northern Wyoming Community College District. “(Dennis) Gilbar has done a really good job with the Energy City Voices.”
The trip cost $3,200 per student and about $2,500 of that was raised through fundraisers over the last several months, including November’s annual Betting on the Voices Casino Night.
Experiences like the Ireland trip will allow students to learn things like how to improve leadership skills and build more confidence, Tribley said.
The trip is still on
The group will fly to Ireland despite ongoing concerns about the coronavirus, which has taken 19 lives in the United States so far and thousands worldwide. No confirmed cases have been reported in Wyoming.
“I was pretty concerned pretty early on,” Tribley said about the virus. “A lot of folks are placing stock in the fact that it’s not in Wyoming yet. You don’t know that yet. Some people suffer with influenza by themselves in their houses and never get it diagnosed.
“When we started getting cases in the states, travel restrictions became more prevalent.”
That was when the college district began examining the potential impact on the Ireland trip.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued three levels of travel alerts based on the assessment of potential health risks involved with traveling to certain areas.
If a place has a Level 3 designation, like China and Italy, the CDC recommends travelers do not go unless it is absolutely necessary. At Level 2, it is recommended that older people and/or those with chronic illnesses talk to their health care providers and consider canceling the trip.
Ireland is a Level 1 country. But a crisis management team at the Northern Wyoming Community College District recommended that if Ireland were to be downgraded at all that he cancel the trip, Tribley said.
“When it became clear it’s a real possibility over the last two weeks, we (decided) we needed to do everything we could to lessen the possibility of having to close one or both of our campuses,” he said. “The health risk is the No. 1 concern.
“That’s when we said we will err on the side of safety. This trip is still on, thankfully.”
The news about the coronavirus coming on the heels of the Ireland trip is disappointing to Tribley.
“On the other hand, it is also a constructive concern for these folks because now exercising personal hygiene is on the forefront of everyone’s minds when it always should be whether you’re traveling or not traveling,” he said.
Spring break starts Monday for Gillette College students and if anyone catches the coronavirus during that time they will need to stay home “and not come back to campus until they are well,” Tribley said.
