A 60-year-old man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol Saturday morning after allegedly damaging a neighbor’s car and leaving pieces of his Ford pickup at the scene before damaging his own garage door.
There was a 2005 Chevy Suburban with extensive damage, as well as damage to garbage cans near the SUV. A 43-year-old woman said she heard a loud noise at about 8 a.m. Saturday but didn’t realize what it was until she came out of the house and saw the damage, said Police Lt. Brent Wasson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.