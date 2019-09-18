Gillette Little League supporters took their cuts with City Council members Tuesday night over a decision to not renew the lease for their ballfields, but they struck out swinging.
The organization’s lease expired Sept. 1 and the Gillette Girls Fast Pitch Association’s lease to use city facilities will end Nov. 1. The city has decided to not renew the leases with either group and instead take over scheduling of events at city parks and ballfields.
From the city’s perspective, the decision will give more youth across the city opportunities to participate in sports.
But Gillette Little League, which has been around for 50 years, argues that losing the ability to schedule games and events for its hundreds of youth players each season would hurt the organization. They also question what to do about the upgrades Little League has made to the fields over the years.
Rory Geis with Gillette Little League said the league is fundamentally different than other youth organizations in the city. For example, the kids were not given a multi-million dollar facility to play at. The league had to build theirs from scratch on the land leased to them.
Taking away the ability for the league to schedule its games also “puts us at a disadvantage” because 800 kids “are depending on us to schedule this.”
“There’s no guarantee for our kids,” Geis added about the city’s decision. “What I’m asking of the council is that you guys look at this seriously.”
Over the league’s 50 years, it has always gotten along with the other youth organizations.
Kim Wilson with the Gillette Challenger League told the council how much work Little League has done for its special needs participants.
Gillette Mayor Louise Carter-King said she understands the Little League organization is concerned about making a change, but that claims that the change will hurt the group have been blown out of proportion.
“All this is is a consolidation of scheduling,” she said. “No one is throwing anyone off these fields.”
Not renewing the lease saves the league about $5,000 and will enable it to charge less for kids to play. There also will be no fees levied on tournaments.
The city’s goal is to have as many kids have access to public fields as possible, City Administrator Patrick Davidson said.
A look at the playing field
Dozens of Gillette Little League supporters turned out to Tuesday’s meeting to express concerns about losing the lease and remind the council about how much work has been put into the fields over the decades.
Melissa Blankenship asked if the league should continue to pour money and effort into the fields. If things get broken by another organization using the fields, who would replace it? If another organization wants to use the field, it should chip in as well, she said.
“If we’re the only organization to put money into the field, ma’am, that’s not fair,” Blankenship told the mayor.
While Blankenship asked why the league should continue to financially invest in the fields, the mayor countered with why wouldn’t they?
Concerns were addressed about whether upgrades to the fields like scoreboards would belong to the city or remain in Gillette Little League’s hands.
“Any permanent or semi-permanent improvements to the facility (to the land) are the city’s by virtue of the leases signed for the last several decades,” Palazzari said.
Items like scoreboards, dugouts, fences and dirt fall in this category. They cannot be removed by Little League under the terms of the lease. But the city doesn’t intend to remove them or move them to the Energy Sports Complex. Nor is there any intention to alter the field or operations as they are running now, he said Wednesday morning.
“Little League had been assured previously that they could leave their personal property at the fields, including equipment at the concession stands,” Palazzari said. “In light of the action last night, it would appear that some of this is unnecessary, as they will retain the concession stands for another year.”
Another lease debate
The city and Gillette Little League had another discussion regarding leases Tuesday. This time it concerned the concessions at the ballpark.
The board was ready to vote on extending that lease until Gillette Little League officials requested the issue be put on the back burner until the next council meeting when a new board will have been elected.
The city, however, said the lease had already expired Sept. 1 and Little League could extend it another year, but needed to do so by the end of the meeting or it would go out to bid.
Little League President Mike Leisy followed up by saying he was not going to be president of the board again after the end of the month and a discussion with the new board should be conducted first because he wanted the new board to chime in on the issue.
Carter-King gave the board the option to table the item until the end of the meeting so Gillette Little League officials could meet outside the chamber and discuss the issue, which the council agreed to.
After about 20 minutes, the board voted to untable the item then Leisy came back to the podium and said he would sign the concession lease.
“Ultimately, it’s a lot of money for the league,” he said after the meeting. “If we don’t have that money, fees would skyrocket.”
The board voted 6-0 in favor of the concessions lease renewal. Councilman Billy Montgomery was absent.
It was important to give the Little League the opportunity to sign the concession stand agreement, Councilman Tim Carsrud said.
The city recognizes that’s a big fundraiser for the Little League organization and the City Council was ready and willing extend it, Carter-King said.
Before the meeting adjourned, she tried to reassure the Little League that the city has the best intentions and recognizes the work the league has done and that should not stop. The city, children and parents appreciate it, Carter-King said.
“Why would we stop supporting our youth?” she said. “You will see this will not change. We will work together and this will prove to be great for our kids for many years to come.”
