Molly Huisingh, the Rockpile Museum’s summer intern, will give a presentation about her experience in collections at the museum at 7 p.m. Friday.
Titled “Lithics, Leather and Landscapes,” the program will share Huisingh’s two months of work photographing lithics, inventorying framed artifacts, updating exhibits and cataloguing objects with museum collections software.
