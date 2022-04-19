Fernando Abeyta
Fernando Abeyta

A man accused of robbing a Gillette grocery store of $13,000 with a stolen gun pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated robbery and using or possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

As part of a plea agreement, it was recommended that a third count for theft of a gun be dismissed, according to court documents.

