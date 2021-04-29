Ron Jacobs walks his snoodle George through a tunnel of trees at Cam-plex park as temperatures climbed to 56 degrees Wednesday morning. Jacobs said he brings his schnauzer-poodle mix to the park for a leisurely walk "just about every day." Temperatures are on the rise late this week, with a high in the low 80s forecast for Friday under mostly sunny skies.
Get the sunscreen out and sit outside or take a trip to Keyhole State Park on Friday.
Temperatures on Thursday will reach the low 70s, but the weather will warm up even more Friday when temperatures are expected to reach a high of 83 degrees with plenty of sunshine. This would not break any records, however. The highest temperature for April 30 was 87 degrees in 1992, according to the National Weather Service.
