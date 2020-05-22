Vehicle hits house
Buy Now

Artencie Russell, 11, at right, picks up broken headlight debris from a Toyota SUV after the vehicle drove into a home while attempting to parallel park at 418 Prairieview Drive Thursday afternoon.

 News Record Photo/Mike Moore

A 19-year-old girl was ticketed for careless driving Thursday afternoon after hitting the gas and driving a 2003 Toyota into a house at 418 Prairieview Drive. 

Damages were more than $1,000 to the house and car, Police Cpl. Dan Stroup said. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.