Organizations and businesses throughout Gillette will take part in giving local tours for people to learn more about the future of industry and career opportunities Wednesday through Friday. Wednesday and Thursday are reserved for students tours, while Friday is open to the public.
People can get free tours from local organizations like L&H Industrial, Gillette College and Area 59 and the Wyoming Innovation Center.
