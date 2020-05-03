The Campbell County Commission plans to submit an application for a countywide variance to open the local economy from statewide COVID-19 restricts at the beginning of next week.
During a special meeting Friday afternoon, commissioners talked with city of Gillette officials about the variance. Details of what’s included in the variance hasn’t been released to the public because some work still needs to be done.
Although the draft wasn’t released, commissioners said it will include a way for bars and restaurants to be open with certain restrictions.
The variance was written with input from bar and restaurant owners.
“I know people are getting very anxious, very frustrated, they want to get things moving,” said Chairman D.G. Reardon. “The government is taking steps to get things moving.”
The county will send a modified draft copy of the variance to Dr. Kirtikumar Patel, the county’s public health officer. He will get it back to them with his comments Monday. It will then be sent to the state.
Requiring businesses and customers to wear masks was not included in the draft version of the variance, said Commissioner Rusty Bell.
“At some point, we have to have some personal responsibility for ourselves and those around us,” he said, adding that the county or state public health officers might think it’s important to address masks in the variance.
The document is based on variances that have been submitted in Sheridan County and Montana, but will include elements that make it unique to Campbell County, Bell said.
Bell and fellow commissioner Del Shelstad met with several bar and restaurant owners earlier Friday to talk about the proposed variance.
There was talk of allowing outdoor seating, but the business owners said they did not think it was a good idea because “it’s not broad enough” and only affects a small number of establishments, Bell said.
“They were the ones that said, ‘The outside seating doesn’t take us a step closer to where we want to be,’” Shelstad said.
“The idea is we work through this, get this to the state first part of next week and maybe by next Friday we can have something in place,” Bell said.
Reardon pointed out that if the variance is approved and Campbell County has a large increase in coronavirus cases, “we would be forced (by the state) to shut this all back down.”
For the most part, the community has done a great job of curbing the spread of the coronavirus, Patel said.
“People have followed what we’ve told them, no matter the hardship,” he said.
Commissioner Bob Maul asked residents to use their heads.
“We must show we are the adults we know we are and do the right thing at all times,” he said. “If you all work together, we can open these venues back up without problems.”
Shutdown
Shelstad said there’s a perception in the community that Patel is shutting businesses down. Last week, a bar owner was ticketed for allowing on-site drinking and a restaurant was warned for doing the same.
“To put our police officers in the situation they’re in is wrong,” Shelstad said. “They are out shutting businesses down, sending people home, and now our community thinks it’s the police’s fault.”
Bell said Patel has “absolutely no control over what law enforcement does.” The job of the Gillette Police Department and Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is to enforce laws, he added, and the governor’s orders are law.
Shelstad also said the community is concerned that Patel is “not accountable to anybody.”
“He does not need to defend himself,” Mayor Louise Carter-King said of Patel. “His job is to look out for our community’s health. That’s what he’s been doing. He doesn’t need to be criticized for doing what the state is asking him to do.”
“Dr. Patel has not shut any businesses down,” Reardon added. “These businesses should not have been open to begin with.”
Those who are going against the governor’s orders are the ones who are putting law enforcement and the rest of the community at risk, he said.
“When businesses are flaunting that just to make a statement, just to show public disobedience, then that’s wrong,” Reardon said.
Patel said he has no agenda and that he does what he does for the “betterment of the community.”
“We don’t make decisions willy-nilly,” Patel said.
If one person dies in Campbell County because of a decision he makes, he’s responsible, Patel said.
“It’s a heavy decision to make,” Patel said. “The community needs to understand that.”
He said the coronavirus will be around for a while, but “we’ll get used to it eventually” when a vaccine and medication have been developed and rapid testing is readily available to the general public.
But for now, people need to continue taking precautions.
“We need time,” he said. “That’s all we need.”
