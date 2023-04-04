Walking through the crowds of people in Las Vegas two weeks ago, Aidan and Tara Gatlin couldn’t help but notice a recurring phenomenon.
“You’d be walking down the street and you couldn’t go 3-4 feet without seeing some of her merch,” Aidan said.
At the mall, they traded out friendship bracelets they’d created as part of the nationwide trend with others they’d never met. It’s a culture and phenomenon that is now passing across the country as Taylor Swift makes her appearance in 20 cities. Swift’s Eras Tour, her first tour back in five years, has made headlines across the U.S. and is the springboard of many TikTok videos and trends.
Some say she even broke the internet last year when Ticketmaster crashed in a day-long fiasco for ticket sales. Nov. 15, the day tickets went on sale, Aidan and Tara spent the day anxious and scrambled.
“I had to go to the bathroom at school because I was in class,” Aidan said. “She was just texting me like, ‘I can’t do it.’ I thought I was going to have to come home.”
The two had planned out what seats or sections they’d like the night before because as they suspected, tickets were flying. Starting at 9 a.m., Tara, a local hairstylist, canceled her appointments for the day until somehow, by chance a miracle, she checked out with two tickets at about 4:45 p.m.
“I screamed so loud,” she said. “But all of it was worth it after watching her play.”
For all of her concerts on tour, Swift has performed for more than three hours. The set list covers more than 40 songs and at each concert she adds two surprise songs she hasn’t performed before and won’t perform again.
On March 25, the mother and son watched Swift perform in some of their favorite Swift “eras.” Tara dressed in reputation colors, while Aidan favored the lover era. That’s not to say it’s his favorite era because honestly he can’t choose a favorite.
He’s been listening to Swift since he was a baby courtesy of his mother but during quarantine he started to really dive into her music.
“I have videos of him singing to her music in his car seat,” Tara said. “Now she covers the walls in his room.”
Tara’s husband Kellen and Aidan’s brother Jackson don’t necessarily understand the two’s Swiftie conviction but have come to realize it’s not going away.
“They say we’re in the Taylor Swift cult,” Tara said laughing.
But as they joined in the 70,000 people at Allegiant Stadium Aidan and Tara experienced a first: The first woman to headline the stadium, which is part of the reason they love her.
“All of her music, it all sounds so good but I also like how she can stay relevant through everything and change up her style, just how she acts and dresses. She’s never gone out of style,” Aidan said.
The anxiety-riddled journey was something millions across the U.S. also completed to see their icon in action but for the mother and son it was well worth it to experience their dream together.
Also of note
Jacob Parsons, of Gillette, participated in a small arms live-fire exercise on the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz on the Philippine Sea. Parsons is a U.S. Navy Master-at-Arms second class on the carrier. It is a part of the 7th fleet, which works with allies to preserve the freedom and open space of the Indo-Pacific region, according to a news release.
