According to a study done by the National Parks Service and the U.S. Geological Survey, 550,712 park visitors spent an estimated $39.4 million in local gateway economies while visiting Devils Tower National Monument in 2021.

 News Record File Photo

Devils Tower National Monument had a record-breaking year in terms of visitors in 2021, and that translated into an increase in local revenue.

Visitors to Devils Tower spent nearly $40 million in the region in 2021.

