In 1977, my husband and I had been married for five miserable years. We no longer even pretended to make polite conversation. I thought I might go mad if I had to keep living that way. When I confided my distress to a sympathetic woman friend, she suggested that I talk to an attorney. It was time to end this unfortunate union.
His job had brought us to Pittsburgh, where we had lived for less than two years. I knew few people and no attorneys. I looked up “divorce lawyers” in the phone book, but how was I to choose? And they were all men. How could I talk to one of these men about wanting to leave my husband? I knew how those conversations went: if the lawyer were not blaming me for whatever was wrong in the marriage, he would be hitting on me. A divorcee, even a wannabe divorcee, was fair game.
Nearly 40 years in the business have taught me that readers are bombarded and overwhelmed with facts. What we long for, though, is meaning and a connection at a deeper and more universal level.
And that’s why the Gillette News Record will be running, from time to time, stories from students who are in my writing class, which I’ve been teaching for the past 10 years in Portland, Oregon.
I take great satisfaction in helping so-called non-writers find and write stories from their lives and experiences. They walk into my room believing they don’t have what it takes to be a writer. I remind them if they follow their hearts, they will discover they are storytellers.
As we all are at our core.
These stories have nothing to do with Gillette.
They do, however, have everything to do with life.
If you are interested in contacting me to tell me your story,
