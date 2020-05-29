Director of ICU and Med/Surge Sherry Bailey answers hospital board member Dustin Martinson's question during a tour through Campbell County Memorial Hospital's new Medical/Surgical Unit and Intensive Care Unit wing Thursday.
Campbell County Memorial Hospital COO Colleen Heeter gets a closer look at the new My Care Boards installed in a room during Thursday's tour of the new Medical/Surgical Unit and Intensive Care Unit wing Thursday.
Campbell County Memorial Hospital board chairman Dr. Ian Swift, left to right, plant operations and facilities vice president Steve Crichton and hospital CEO Andy Fitzgerald chat at the conclusion of Thursday's tour of the new medical/surgical and intensive care unit wing.
