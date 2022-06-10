Campbell County’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2022-2023 is out for public comment, and at $139 million, it’s set to be the county’s largest budget since fiscal year 2016.
It’s a $30 million increase from this current fiscal year’s budget of $109 million, but the county’s mill levy will remain unchanged, at 11.235 mills. Wyoming counties have the ability tax up to 12 mills.
