Those with sensory needs or special accommodations will have the chance to meet Santa on their own terms in appointments from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Momentum Physical Therapy.
Anyone with an appointment can visit one-on-one with Santa for a 10-minute session and free photos.
