Campbell County Hospital Board trustees will consider approving a budget that projects a $10 million profit for the hospital in the next fiscal year, amounting to more than a $20 million swing from the $10-plus million loss the health care system saw in the past year.
The budget anticipates an increase of almost $30 million in net patient revenue, including a 3% increase to the health system’s prices, which haven’t been adjusted since 2016.
“We are going to implement a price increase … we have not had a price increase since 2016,” said Adam Popp, CCH chief financial officer. “Looking at the charge master, there are a number of areas where our fee is actually below Medicare. Which is, in my seat, kind of a no-no.”
When increasing prices, comparisons were made to Medicare, state and regional rates, Popp said, “to make sure we weren’t getting out of bounds with our local competition.”
While finance numbers have not been released for the full 2022-23 fiscal year, through 11 months, the organization had a net loss of about $12 million and a $28.5 million operating loss.
The budget approved last summer projected to lose just $500,000 for the year compared to the $25 million net loss that the organization endured in 2021-22.
Based on higher anticipated revenue and a lower expected contractual allowance rate — the difference between what the hospital bills and what health insurers will pay — the budget lands at a $10.2 million profit.
“That number looks pretty rosy right now,” trustee Bill Rice told the News Record.
“We need a little clarification on how we can all of a sudden lower that contractual, now, that’s millions of dollars we’re talking,” Rice said. “There are a few things we need to get ironed out.”
Trustees will review the budget again at a special meeting at noon Monday then vote on the budget Thursday night.
While last year’s budget appears to have missed its mark by more than $10 million, hospital administrators are optimistic this budget will prove more accurate.
“I think there’s a realism to this year’s budget that we didn’t have last year because dynamics had changed,” Popp said.
Hospital board chairman Alan Stuber said that he believes CCH administrators can meet the drastic bottom-line swing, despite missing the mark by more than $10 million last year. He credited having a full-time chief financial officer in place and the work done throughout the past year, as opposed to the last budget which was approved with a then new CEO and interim chief financial officer in place.
“I understand a $12 million loss is a $12 million loss … but steps are definitely being made in the right direction,” he said.
Trustee Dr. John Mansell asked whether there’s been a cultural change of managing expenses in the organization. He added that the majority of hospitals in Wyoming have made money while CCH has been in the red for multiple years.
“We’ve also been the leader of loss leaders and we continue to do that as a service to the community,” said CCH CEO Matt Shahan.
He said CCH provides services that lose money in order to serve patients locally, which comes at a cost.
“That’s the balance of having a budget that is not reliant on mill levy income and offering services that we otherwise would not be able to,” Shahan said.
Capital budget
The proposed budget includes a $7.9 million capital budget that arose from a change in the formula used to calculate how much to spend on capital improvements.
The capital budget includes about $1.1 million for equipment, $1 million for facilities, $900,000 for IT projects and a $500,000 contingency. The remaining $2.8 million goes toward costs to implement Epic, the electronic medical records system CCH has been in the yearslong process of switching to with the help of its affiliate UCHealth.
That sum is part of the overall cost that CCH budgeted for when taking on the Epic project, said Matt Sabus, CCH vice president of IT.
The current CCH policy calls for making the capital budget a percentage of its prior year’s earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation. Because that number is now negative, that would mean moving forward with a zero-dollar capital budget.
Based on that policy, the prior year formula would have applied when coming up with the capital budget CCH had throughout the past year.
“Even if we look at last year, we have moved forward with a capital budget, to be completely honest, besides the policy, because not doing a capital budget only puts us in the hole even further as we move down the road,” Shahan said.
The number was reached by considering a percentage of net patient revenue or a multiplier of the organization’s depreciation, and trustees will decide whether to approve the deviation from policy at its Thursday meeting.
