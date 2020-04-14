Campbell County saw its count of confirmed cases of COVID-19 increase by two to 13 Tuesday afternoon as the Wyoming Department of Health reports 282 cases in the state so far during the pandemic.
In its daily coronavirus update, the WDH also reports 101 probable cases, which represent people with symptoms who have had contact with a confirmed case but who have not yet tested positive.
As the state continues to operate with a shortage of materials to complete the COVID-19 test, more commercial labs are reporting their results to the state and are closing in on the total tests completed at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory in Cheyenne.
To date, the state lab has completed 3,105 tests for the virus while 3,024 have been reported by commercial labs, according to the WDH. One test was completed for the state by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Of those, 172 positives have been confirmed by the state lab and 110 by commercial labs.
Of the 282 confirmed cases, 164 have recovered, including nine of Campbell County's cases. So far, 290 tests have been completed for the county with three still awaiting results.
Campbell County's ratio of COVID-19 infection is 28.1 cases per 100,000 people. The state's highest ratio is in Teton County, where the equivalent of 242.9 of every 100,000 people have it.
At 62 confirmed cases, Laramie County has the most in the state, along with 25 probable cases. Teton County has 57 (26), Fremont 42 (7) and Natrona 34 (10). Rounding out the counties with double-digit COVID-19 cases are Sheridan County with 12 (4) and Johnson County at 11 (3).
Overall, 21 of Wyoming's 23 counties have at least one confirmed case.
A Johnson County man who was hospitalized due to COVID-19 was the first patient in the Cowboy State to die from the virus, the Wyoming Department of Public Health reported Monday.
The man, who was older, had health conditions that put him at higher risk of severe illness and complications related to the coronavirus.
State officials and officials with the Johnson County Healthcare Center confirmed Monday that the man died late last week after being hospitalized for one day.
Sean McCallister, chief executive officer for the Johnson County Healthcare Center, announced in a news release Monday the death of the man, who McCallister said had serious underlying medical conditions.
